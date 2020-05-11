Professional beggars cash in on pandemic

Rawalpindi : Amid coronavirus outbreak, the professional beggars have once again entered the field, making it difficult for the needy to receive help from those who donate or want to donate to the deserving.

Hundreds of professional beggars are present on the roads these days, who collect ration bags from the citizens and welfare organisations during the day and sell those on different shops in the evening. One such beggar can be seen asking for cash and other luxury items in return for flour, pulses, sugar and rice he had collected as donations by different philanthropists and welfare organisations.

Police is not taking action against such people who are cheating general public by using techniques.

On the other hand, an amount of Rs849.9 million has so far been distributed among 70,826 deserving persons under PM Ehsaas Kafalat programme in Rawalpindi district.