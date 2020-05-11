Rs500m commitment made in fight against COVID-19

Islamabad : Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the multinational producer of hygiene, health, and nutrition products has pledged to invest Rs500 million to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The investment includes donations of PPEs and hygiene products that will be distributed at the national level through relevant government bodies and NGOs as per need of healthcare facilities across provinces. The Company, using its most trusted brands, will also be conducting large-scale disinfection drives across the country. Furthermore, RB will also be working with NGOs to provide ration to the most vulnerable communities along with food distribution to frontline workers to provide them relief in this difficult time.

RB has already announced a partnership with the Ministry of Health to spread public service messages. The Company has also donated its products to several NGOs for their ration drives. A sum from this investment will also be allocated to further the education of masses through public service messages and rural outreach programmes on preventative measures.

According to WHO’s Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom, without effective interventions, there could be an estimated 200,000 cases in Pakistan by mid-July. The impact of such an outbreak could be devastating for the economy, increasing the number of people living in poverty. “This investment, therefore, is a response to the latest needs for this epidemic’s prevention by providing relief to the healthcare sector and for the economic well-being of those most affected by the pandemic,” a press release issued on Sunday states.