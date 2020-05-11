Pindiites asked to remain vigilant against dengue

Rawalpindi : Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Sohail Chaudary Sunday said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there is need to combat it on emergency basis as dengue larva is being found in large numbers during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

The CEO told this agency that as the city faced the worst epidemic last year in which around 7,000 people were tested positive for dengue fever and more than 20 people had lost their lives, the Punjab government has introduced new SOPs to curb the virus.

Sohail said that effective monitoring was being ensured by door-to-door surveillance, adding he himself monitoring dengue breeding points in the city and the whole process is being checked through Punjab Government Dengue Online Android System. He said the squads are visiting various areas and updating dengue progress images and details on Dengue Android Software.

The CEO said the district health authority along with the provincial health officials is making all out efforts to control the spread of dengue but without people active participation no campaign could be made successful.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq has directed the health officials that no negligence would be tolerated during anti-dengue drive and show cause notices would be issued to those staff who are not following the government instructions.