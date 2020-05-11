Five injured in firing on land dispute in Chauntra

Rawalpindi : As many as five people were reportedly injured in firing between two groups here in the jurisdiction of Chauntra Police Station near village Rajar.

The firing incident happened at house of Sardar Hameed where Sardar Babar, Sardar Humayun, Sardar Sajjad along their aides Waheed, Azhar, Mustafa, Zubair, Aziz, Haji Zamurd opened indiscriminate firing, in which Sardar Irfan and four other people received bullet injuries.

Among injured included Sardar Ghairat, Sardar Irfan, Taj, Riasat Mehmood and Malik Riyasat. The firing incident resulted on account of rivalry on a land dispute.

Sardar Ameer, the owner of the house where firing incident happened said the culprits use to threaten the villagers and they have also injured some people to seize their lands earlier. Till filing of this report, Sardar Irfan was in critical condition in hospital as he sustained bullets in shoulder and legs.

Sources also revealed that Sardar Babar group is protecting occupied lands on support of some provincial politicians in the area and they use to threaten villagers to grab lands. It has also been learnt that Chauntra Police Station jurisdictions have been turned into bone of contention following disputes on housing societies lands grabbing.

At the time of the incident both clans were present at the house of Sardar Ameer for condolence prayer when on account of land dispute, Sardar Babar and his aides opened fire, in which five persons got bullet injuries.

Rescue personnel and locals shifted the injuries to hospital. After firing incident, SDPO Saddar Circle and SHO Chauntra Police Station reached the scene with heavy contingent of police.

SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed said that case has been registered against the people who restored to firing. SHO Chontra said that firing incident took place on account of land rivalry between two clans who gathered coincidentally at a condolence prayer.

Meanwhile, a child reportedly got critically injured as kite string slit his throat in the limits of Saddar-Wah Police Station.