Peaches’ pitcher Pratt dies aged 101

LOS ANGELES: Mary Pratt, believed to be one of the last surviving members of the women's baseball league which was celebrated in the Hollywood film “A League of Their Own,” has died.

She was 101. The baseball icon Pratt pitched in the 1940s for the Rockford Peaches, one of the original teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was the last surviving member of the Peaches.

She died peacefully in her sleep at the John Scott Nursing home in Quincy, Massachusetts. “We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th.

She was 101 years old,” the AAGPBL wrote on its Twitter account.“Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.