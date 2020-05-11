38 women cricketers to undergo video fitness tests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) women wing is to conduct video fitness tests for 38 women cricketers starting from Monday.

These tests are meant to encourage the elite women cricketers to maintain desired fitness standards. The video tests will begin on Monday (May 11) and will run till May 20 in which the players will undergo prone hold, Bulgarian squats, vertical jumps and pushups along with body mass index calculation. In the backdrop of Ramadan, the tests will be held outside the fasting hours.

The tests will have no financial implications on the centrally contracted cricketers and will be conducted under the supervision of Imran Khalil, who has been assigned the role interim fitness trainer.

Urooj Mumtaz, chair of the national women’s selection committee in this regard said: “The modern day game requires players to maintain optimum fitness levels at all times. Our aim is to develop a fitness driven culture and inculcate this within the system in order to produce elite athlete.”