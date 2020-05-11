close
Mon May 11, 2020
AFP
May 11, 2020

Bundesliga restart on track

Sports

FRANKFURT: The Bundesliga restart is not at risk even after the entire squad of second-tier Dynamo Dresden was placed under quarantine, the head of the German Football League (DFL) said.Dynamo were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days on Saturday after testing uncovered two new coronavirus cases.The blow came just days after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government gave the green light for the Bundesliga season to resume on May 16 following a two-month absence.But DFL boss Christian Seifert downplayed the Dynamo setback.

