Umar Akmal to challenge his 3-year ban

LAHORE: Umar Akmal has decided to challenge his three-year ban imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

According to reports, after receiving a copy of the detailed verdict issued by the PCB on Saturday, he has started legal consultation with his lawyers.It comes a day after the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (r) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan submitted his detailed judgment on the Umar Akmal case to the PCB.

Justice Chauhan has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Umar Akmal’s suspension i.e. February 20, 2020, according to a spokesman of the PCB.Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Meanwhile Umar Akmal has denied disclosing the details of two meetings he had with suspected bookies when questioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) disciplinary panel.According to a website, the cricketer said that the unidentified men in the said meetings were his acquaintances however he refused to divulge into the specifics of the meetings.

"Akmal claims both these gentlemen met him at parties thrown by friends in DHA. But he has refused to even tell the Anti-Corruption officials what was discussed at these meetings," the source said.