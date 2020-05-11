Hasan among likely losers of Central Contracts

ISLAMABAD: Cricketers having nothing or little to show during the last season could well be seen missing the Central Contracts list with Hasan Ali’s name at the top of possible losers’ list.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team management is in process of reviewing Players Contracts for the next year, chances are that a few cricketers may miss out the Contract List this time. As many as 19 players were given Central Contracts last year. Some of the cricketers have nothing to show to stake a claim for a place on the new list. Heading the list is none other than Hasan Ali who was seen more as a showman last year rather than an active cricketer. Neither he has taken up cricket activities seriously nor did he stayed fit and ready to displace others for a place on the touring party or in the playing XI whenever international matches were held within the country during the last six months.

The likes of Fakhar Zaman and Usman Shinwari may well also be seen struggling for a place on the new list that could well be trimmed for at least couple of numbers. Shinwari’s fitness and Fakhar Zaman form and his failing to retain his place on the limited overs national team is said to be the reasons for failing to impress the management headed by all in one Misbahul Haq.

It is believed that head coach and chief selector Misbah has been given all the powers to finalise the list which would later be presented to Chief Executive Wasim Khan and Chairman Ehsan Mani’s approval.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmad who rarely been seen threatening for a place on the national team since his ouster as the skipper could well go on to his A category.

“He is even a borderline case for the new Centrally Contract list. If he has been retained on the list, he would not be in a position to get anything higher than Category C,” a source within the PCB when contacted said.

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali who previously was bracketed in category B is expected to be given Category A (depending on the approval of high ups) more due to the fact that he has to carry forward national team’s Test commitments. He is expected to join Babar Azam, Yasir Shah and possibly Shaheen Shah Afridi in category A.

Shaheen has a solid grounds to stake a claim for a place in category A list this time. Players like Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Imad Wasim could well be seen improving on their C category. Their consistent showing during the last one year may help them get a better deal this time.

For Imamul Haq and Harris Sohail retaining B category would not be easier as the two had been seen struggling to retain their places on the team.

Only Naseem Shah who was not a part of the 19-player list given the contracts last year looks favourite to be given contract amongst the fresh entrants. Though players like Harris Rauf and Imran Butt have impressed, chances of their earning a place on the Central Contract list are remote.

Meanwhile, Yasir Shah was the last cricketer to have taken the fitness test Saturday. With his test all the leading cricketers (central or provincial) have now completed the formality.