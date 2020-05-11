Buying pills online for an at-home abortion: a lockdown reality

WASHINGTON: One week after Sally realized she was pregnant, her home state Texas temporarily banned abortions, deeming them unnecessary elective procedures that were suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

So, the 34-year-old, whose name has been changed for this story to protect her privacy, took matters into her own hands — something she never would have considered in the past. Having split with her boyfriend, she decided to buy pills on the internet, and perform her own abortion at home. It´s illegal, and certainly stressful, but more and more women — faced with difficult decisions during a time of national crisis — are going that route.