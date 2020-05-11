Despite White House virus cases, top aides defend reopening

WASHINGTON: Two top US economic advisers on Sunday defended the need for an expeditious reopening of the economy even as the coronavirus reached into the White House despite the extraordinary precautions taken there.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow also again expressed optimism that the US economy would register a sharp recovery in the second half of the year, with Kudlow predicting “a tremendous snapback” in 2021. But their comments on Sunday talk shows came just two days after the country recorded its steepest job losses in history, with 20.5 million jobs wiped out in April, for an overall unemployment rate of a historic 14.7 percent.

Kudlow was asked on ABC´s “This Week” how US businesses could reopen with confidence when the White House — where virus protections are far more rigorous than most Americans enjoy — has recently seen at least two staff members infected.

Those cases, Kudlow said, represented a “small fraction” of the 500 or so staff members working in the White House complex.He added that the combination of federal and state guidelines, coupled with private-sector innovation, should allow relatively safe reopening. But he emphasized that the bottom-line responsibility would be not on government but on individual businesses.