Are Israel and Hamas edging toward a prisoner swap?

JERUSALEM: Long-stalled negotiations on a prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas could be given fresh impetus by the coronavirus pandemic and the formation of a new Israeli government, analysts say.

A deal, which would be the first in almost a decade, is not yet close but significant steps have been taken in recent weeks, said a Hamas official speaking on condition of anonymity.Israel has not confirmed it is holding talks with Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since 2007, but recent media reports suggest the two sides are nearing an agreement.

Germany and Russia are reportedly involved in the talks as is traditional mediator Egypt.Since Israel´s 2014 invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the Islamist group has held the bodies of Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, although Hamas has never confirmed their deaths.

Hamas is also believed to be holding two Israeli citizens who entered Gaza alone and whose families say they have mental health issues.Israel is meanwhile holding more than 5,000 Palestinians in its jails.

In the most recent prisoners swap, in 2001, Hamas and the Jewish state brokered a deal that saw more than 1,000 Palestinians released in exchange for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured five years earlier.

In early April Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, claimed he was especially concerned about humanitarian conditions in Israeli prisons during the coronavirus pandemic and was ready to negotiate.

Sinwar himself is a former inmate of Israeli jails and was freed in the 2011 exchange.Israeli authorities have identified more than 16,000 coronavirus patients, including 240 deaths. More than 350 people have been infected in the Palestinian territories, though only 20 in Gaza.

Sinwar´s comment was interpreted by Israel as indicating a new willingness to broker a deal, said Kobi Michael, a senior fellow specialising in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at Israel´s Institute for National Security Studies.

There are also hopes Israel´s new unity government could help accelerate talks.After more than a year of stasis, the country will swear in a new government on May 13 — with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz agreeing to share power.

For the initial 18 months, centrist former army chief Gantz will serve as defence minister, taking over from hardline right-winger Naftali Bennett, who had opposed negotiations with Hamas.

“A deal might be easier to reach if a new government is formed because of the composition of the security cabinet,” Michael said.A talked-about first step could see Israel release some elderly and sick prisoners jailed for minor crimes in return for Hamas providing information about the two Israeli civilians and confirmation that soldiers Shaul and Goldin are dead.