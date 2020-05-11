3 UN troops killed in northern Mali mine blast

BAMAKO: Three UN troops were killed early Sunday and three wounded when their convoy hit a roadside bomb, an official said, in the latest violence to hit the war-torn West African state.

Chadian peacekeepers were on a routine patrol in Aguelhok commune in the north of the country, according to a UN official stationed in the area. “There are three dead and three seriously wounded,” said the official, who declined to be named. Olivier Salgado, the spokesman for the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, confirmed the account to AFP, adding that reinforcements had been sent into the area. Known as MINUSMA, the UN mission has some 13,000 troops drawn from several states deployed across the vast semi-arid country.