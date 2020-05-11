Fauci among three members of US virus task force to quarantine

WASHINGTON: Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci is among three members of the White House´s coronavirus task force who will self-isolate after potential exposure to the pathogen, US media reported Saturday.

On Friday, reports that Vice President Mike Pence´s press secretary had tested positive heightened fears about senior administration officials catching the virus. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will self-isolate, CNN said. But Fauci — who has become the trusted face of the government´s virus response — told the network he would undergo a “modified quarantine”.