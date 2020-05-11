How masks went from ‘muzzle’ to fashion’s object of desire

PARIS: Once upon a time if you wanted to get ahead you got a hat.Now if you want step outside your front door you need a mask.In a matter of weeks, the coronavirus has upended the Western wardrobe and challenged its deepest codes about freedom, comfort and self-expression.

From being a curious oddity seen only on Asian tourists, masks have suddenly become as essential as socks — a signal of civic virtue and a passport to many public spaces denied to the bare faced.

“When you wear one you are saying, ´I´m not a threat´,” said French designer Stephanie Coudert, who made her name with Paris haute couture.

“It´s a civic gesture.”Yet when she sat down to design a mask, one thought kept coming back to her.“It´s a muzzle. It is hard to get away from that,” Coudert told AFP.

Fashion´s Mr Zeitgeist, Louis Vuitton´s Virgil Abloh had no such reservations, rushing out a simple black mask emblazoned with the arrow logo of his own Off-White label for $92 (87 euros) a pop.

It immediately sold out and has since become the most coveted style accessory in the world, according to trends monitor the Lyst Index, with some now selling secondhand for four and five times that.By contrast, Coudert is selling her couture masks for eight euros.

“It a social choice for me,” she said. “I think we are all asking ourselves how we can be useful.”Not surprisingly, she is working flat out to keep up with demand. Indeed Lyst said internet searches for masks have gone up five times since the beginning of the year.Even before the virus raised its ugly head, masks were coming in from the fashion cold.

American designer Rick Owens was ahead of the curve, masking many of the models in his Paris spring summer collection two years ago and giving out masks to everyone at the show.Back then Owens had pollution and climate change in mind. Yet he was reluctant to revive the idea even as the virus casts its shadow on the last Paris fashion week in March.“I would hate to capitalise on it,” he said. “I´m sure people will and it will be sensational on Instagram.”