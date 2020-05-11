close
Mon May 11, 2020
AFP
May 11, 2020

Emirates predicts 18-month lull in air demand

World

AFP
May 11, 2020

DUBAI: Gulf aviation giant Emirates said Sunday it would take at least 18 months for travel demand to return to “a semblance of normality”, despite reporting bumper pre-pandemic profits. The Dubai carrier, the largest in the Middle East, posted 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) in net profit for the financial year ending March, up from $237 million the previous year. It was the 32nd straight year of profit for Emirates, which operates a fleet of 115 Airbus A-380 superjumbos and 155 Boeing-777 airliners. It had suspended flights on March 22 before resuming some services two weeks later. Emirates Group chief Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said the airline had performed strongly in the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

