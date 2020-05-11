PML-N leaders accused of lies

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzaib of the PML-N have given life to politics of Goibles Chanakya and Machiavelli.

The minister said that Marriyum Aurangzaib and Rana Sanaullah had held responsible Prime Minister Imran Khan for lack of health facilities in Punjab which is unfounded and baseless. He said that the PML-N wanted to prove a lie to truth by making a noise in the media. He said that the global pandemic coronavirus had exposed the 40-year rule of Sharif’s on Punjab.

Meanwhile, Fayyazul Hassan informed that the Punjab government had issued rules and regulations for patients being quarantined at home. The minister said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) would nominate members of special isolation committee for home.

Chohan said that the ministry of health and members of other departments would be included in the special isolation committee for home. He added that in this regard sub-committees would also be formed on the level of city and village union council.

The minister said that the committee would allow quarantine at home after reviewing size of house and number of residents in the home. He said the persons having mild symptoms of the virus would be allowed to be quarantined at home. The patient will be responsible to send update about his health condition to health department on daily basis.