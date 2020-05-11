‘More people affected by virus in densely-populated cities’

LAHORE:Postgraduate Medical Institute and Amir Uddin Medical College (PGMI/AMC) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that coronavirus is a contagious disease which has spread more rapidly in densely-populated cities as compare to the rural areas all over the world, including Pakistan.

In a statement on Sunday, Prof Al-Freed Zafar stressed the need for taking precautionary measures, including social distancing. He said that women are not more affected by coronavirus than men as women have higher immunity than men and they are not in danger also during pregnancy. He said that open air is essential for protection from coronavirus so rural populations are safer than the people in big cities. He revealed that coronavirus has appeared for a third time. It had appeared first time in 2002 and was named SARS; the second time the same virus was identified as MERS in 2012 and most of its preys were camels in the Middle East where this disease transmitted from camels to humans.

The PGMI principal said that the situation could aggravate if the people showed recklessness and roamed the streets and bazaars in groups unnecessarily or for entertainment during the smart lockdown in Punjab. Use of masks and frequent hand-washing advice should be strictly followed so that the epidemic graph can be reduced as soon as possible.