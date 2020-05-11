Another two die of coronavirus in twin cities

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours that took the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus to 52 in the region including 47 deaths from Rawalpindi and five from Islamabad Capital Territory.

One of the two patients died in the last 24 hours was a resident of the federal capital who was undergoing treatment at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences while the other patient, a male having over 60 years of age was from Tehsil Kallar Syedan in Rawalpindi district.

He died at Benazir Bhutto Hospital according to the district health department. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that out of 52 patients so far died of COVID-19 in the twin cities, as many as 16 lost their lives in the last one week while only 99 patients have recovered from the disease in the last seven days.

In the last 24 hours, another 49 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed cases so far reported from the twin cities to 1620 of which a total of 314 patients have so far recovered.

In last one week, as many as 645 new cases of the disease have been confirmed positive from the region. Data reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has been registering a continuous upward trend as in last one week, the number of active cases has jumped from 387 to 690 in Rawalpindi district while from 334 to 564 in the federal capital. On Sunday, there were a total of 1254 active cases of coronavirus illness in the twin cities while on May 3, the number was 721.

As many as 17 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 979 of which 242 patients have been discharged after achieving a complete cure, mostly from Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He added that the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 47 in Rawalpindi district where a total of 379 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while another 311 confirmed COVID-19 patients have been in home isolation.

He said as many as 1528 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in the district while over 650 have been relieved after completion of the 14-day quarantine period. Meanwhile, as many as 32 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 641 of which 72 have recovered so far. To date, the disease claimed a total of five lives in the federal capital according to the official figure released by National Command and Control Centre.