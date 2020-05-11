close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Nine coronavirus victims buried

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force shifted nine bodies to the graveyards in their native area for burial on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Rehman, 70, a resident of Dars Baray Mian, Riaz Bhatti, 55, a resident of Mohalla Amratsar, Baghbanpura, Mehdi Raza, 28, a resident of Shadman, Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, 50, a resident of People’s Colony, Gujranwala, Abdul Waheed, 70, a resident of Dharampura, Ameer Hamza, 65, a resident of Bund Road, Iqbal, 50, a resident of Bhatti Gate, Nasreen Bibi, 46, a resident of Noshehra Road, Gujranwala and Imran Manzoor, 40, a resident of Temple Road, Mozang.

Latest News

More From Lahore