Nine coronavirus victims buried

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Task Force shifted nine bodies to the graveyards in their native area for burial on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ali Rehman, 70, a resident of Dars Baray Mian, Riaz Bhatti, 55, a resident of Mohalla Amratsar, Baghbanpura, Mehdi Raza, 28, a resident of Shadman, Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, 50, a resident of People’s Colony, Gujranwala, Abdul Waheed, 70, a resident of Dharampura, Ameer Hamza, 65, a resident of Bund Road, Iqbal, 50, a resident of Bhatti Gate, Nasreen Bibi, 46, a resident of Noshehra Road, Gujranwala and Imran Manzoor, 40, a resident of Temple Road, Mozang.