Youth commits suicide

LAHORE:A youth committed suicide in the limits of Chung police on Sunday. The youth identified as Sheraz ended his life over a domestic issue. The body was removed to morgue.

arrested: Liaqatabad investigation police arrested a man on charges of abusing a 12-year-old boy. The arrested man identified as Lateef had locked the victim up in his shop and abused him. Then he escaped from the scene.

shot at: A man was shot at and wounded over a petty issue in the Manawan area on Sunday. The injured identified as Waseem was rushed to a local hospital where his condition was said to be precarious.

suicide: A mother of a baby girl allegedly committed suicide in the Sanda police area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rabia, wife of Shafique of Shibli Town, Sanda. The deceased's sister believed that her sister was murdered. Police observed the crime scene and removed the body to morgue.

FIRs: Lahore police have registered 2206 FIRs against the people involved in different violations since the partial lockdown in the City. More than 227,603 citizens were checked at police pickets, 216,260 were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement. More than 4,448 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were arrested and then released after taking warranty bonds. Around 204,710 vehicles, including 115,518 motorcycles, 29,224 auto-rickshaws, 6,036 taxis, 10,710 cars and 10,606 bigger vehicles, were stopped on the pickets and the vehicle owners/driver were issued warnings on their unnecessary movement. As many as 7,973 vehicles were impounded in different Police stations on different violations.

held: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested a number of criminals, including 36 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last week. PHP teams arrested 36 POs, 37 drug pushers, and 49 illicit arms carriers. PHP also recovered drugs and weapons from the arrested persons.

impounded: City Traffic Police Lahore educated more than 400,000 citizens who were doing unnecessary movement in the City during the lockdown. Traffic police issued warnings to 240,409 vehicles. Action was taken against 1.098 million motorcycles for violating the ban on pillion riding. Similarly, during the partial lockdown, undertakings were taken from 38,271 auto-rickshaw drivers and motorcyclists. Around 10,003 vehicles were impounded in police stations and 7,538 vehicles were released while challan tickets were issued to 29,676 vehicles for violating the ban on travel of more than two persons in one vehicle. At least 33 cases were registered against public transport operators/drivers. Action was taken against 114 buses, 790 vans and 4,410 coaches. Action was also taken against 516 online taxi services for violating the partial lockdown.