Model Bazaars upgraded

LAHORE:Hundreds of citizens are being facilitated by the Punjab government's Sahulat Bazaars across the province during Ramazan.

This Ramazan, the Punjab government didn’t establish its traditional Ramazan Bazaars due to the pandemic and instead upgraded its Model Bazaars to Sahulat Bazaars where citizens are being provided fresh fruits, vegetables, grocery items on subsidised rates. A senior official of Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) said that the company was operating 32 Model Bazaars throughout the Punjab. The status of model bazaars has been upgraded to Sahulat Bazaars where various stalls of vegetables, fruits and retail are being operated in which quality fruits, vegetables, pulses and other grocery items are being provided at rates that are Rs5 to Rs35 per kilogram less than that of district administration notified rates, officials claimed.

This is pertinent to mention that it is a big achievement to provide such a huge relief to the general public as no subsidy was being provided to Model Bazaars Management Company in this regard by the Punjab government this year. Previously, billions of rupees were spent in the name of subsidy to provide such relief to the general public during Ramazan and surprisingly during the current year the same is being managed by Model Bazaars Management Company without a single rupee subsidy/grant/aid etc.

Good security, cleanliness and corona preventive measures can be observed in these bazaars where thousands of people are being served on daily basis to fulfill their daily need of consumer goods. In view of preventive measures to avoid corona pandemic, from now onwards bazaars will remain operational four days a week from Monday to Thursday. As per company resources, Sahulat Stalls will remain operational even after Ramazan.

It is pertinent to mention that no model bazaar has been set up during the tenure of the current government. All of the bazaars that are providing relief to the general public had been constructed during the tenure of previous government.