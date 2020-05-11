Man held for rape attempt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Sadr Division Gender-Based Violence Cell arrested a man who attempted to rape an 11-year-old mentally deranged girl. The arrested man identified as Usman had lured the girl to Darbar Baba Haider Shah and attempted to rape her. Meanwhile, the girl raised alarm, upon which, the accused beat her up and escaped from the scene.