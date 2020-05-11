close
Mon May 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Man held for rape attempt

Lahore

LAHORE:The Sadr Division Gender-Based Violence Cell arrested a man who attempted to rape an 11-year-old mentally deranged girl. The arrested man identified as Usman had lured the girl to Darbar Baba Haider Shah and attempted to rape her. Meanwhile, the girl raised alarm, upon which, the accused beat her up and escaped from the scene.

