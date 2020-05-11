Cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with dry conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded in Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25mm, Shamsabad 16), Islamabad (Bokra 16, ZP, Golra 10, Saidpur, AP 2), Murree, 5, Gujaranwala, 4, MB Din, Attock, 3, TT Singh 2, Jhelum, Okara, Hafizabad, Sialkot, 1, Garhidupatta, 11, Muzaffarabad (AP 8, city 6), Rawalakot, Kotli, 3, Parachinar, Balakot 10, Kalam, 7, Dir (Lower 5, Upper 4), Chillas 4, Saidu Sharif, 3, Cherat, 2, Chitral, Kakul, Peshawar, 1, Bagrote, 6, Gilgit, 4 and Skardu 3mm. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi and Turbat where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 37°C and lowest was 23.7°C.