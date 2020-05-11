Kite twine claims another life

LAHORE:Coronavirus has almost changed the provincial metropolis’ environment as the citizens can fly kites day and night wherever they want in all six divisions of the Lahore police and subsequently someone loses his life.

The Punjab government of Shahbaz Sharif had imposed a ban on kite-flying and glass-coated twine when the government observed that the sharp string posed a life risk to humans, animals and birds.

As per the policy of Shahbaz’s government, in case of any injury or death in kite-flying incident, the station house officer, sub-divisional police officer (DSP), and even the divisional police officer concerned were suspended from service, immediately.

Former IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, presently posted as IG Railways, took notice of the death caused by kite-flying in the Sabzazar area in 2018 and made then SP Sadar Division Faisal Shahzad, who is now enjoying the post of SSP Operations Lahore, OSD. The then SP Investigation Adil Memon was given the additional charge of SP Sadar. The SHO and DSP of the area were also suspended from service over negligence.

The ban on kite-flying is still intact, but the Lahore police have miserably failed to control the situation and carry various excuses to defend it, including overload of extra activities due to coronavirus. The open and secret practice of kite-flying leaves kites stuck in branches of trees, and the strings attached with them hang like a sword on roads to slit open the throats or cut other parts of innocent men, women and children.

On Sunday, the youth falling victim to kite flying in the limits of Islampura police was just 18-year-old Usman, son of Muhammad Yousaf. While riding on his way along with his brother Ali Haider, his throat got entangled with the kite string and was slit, police said, adding he was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he died. The victim hailed from Narowal and worked in Lahore. At least five persons have already died and over dozens sustained injuries caused by the illegal kite string in the Lahore City in 2020. Police failure in implementing the ban on kite-flying resulted in the killing of another young man in the Factory Area police limits on March 24, 2020.

Victim was identified as Danish, 25, a resident of Azad Kashmir. He was living in a rented house in Sufiabad. He was on his way on a bike from Chungi Amar Sadhu when a stray kite string entangled around his neck. As the result, his jugular vein was badly cut. He was rushed to hospital in a rickshaw where he died.

Similarly, a young Dolphin Squad official died after string of a stray kite slit open his throat in the Nishtar police area on February 15, 2020. Identified as Safdar Ali, the constable was going back to his home in the Barki area on a motorbike after completing his duty when the kite string entangled around his neck. The string left a deep cut on the neck and he died on the spot.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastaghir follow in the footsteps of his predecessor IG Arif Nawaz. The past events related to kite-flying imply that the IG will certainly take notice of the incident, but will not take action against the SPs and DSPs concerned as he did not take any such action in the previous incidents. Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore has suspended the Islampura SHO Nasrullah Khan Chattha. Both the SP City Raza Kazmi and DSP Islampura Soba Khan managed to save their skin, reasons best known to the IG Punjab. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed informed that the Lahore police registered 6,057 cases against kite-flying during the current year and arrested 6,168 violators. Challan of 4,800 violators were submitted to the courts concerned. Police recovered 68,037 kites from the possession of the arrested persons.