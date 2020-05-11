Schools Dept, HED mull assessment-based promotions

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said that Schools Department and the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab are discussing the issue related to assessment based promotion of students in the wake of federal government’s decision. “These are extraordinary conditions, extraordinary decisions are required. Please be patient,

will come up with thebest solution,” he further wrote in a social media message.

It is pertinent to mention that on 7th May, Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had announced the cancellation of all board examinations throughout the country in the wake of Covid-19 situation and to assess the students

on their previous performance in board examsfor promotion to next classes.

The move was received with great concern by the stakeholders particularly teachers and parents of the students who had demanded the government review its decision.

The federal government’s announcement has also raised questions like as to how the exam boards would treat students who were appearing in supplementary exams or wanted to repeat the exams to improve their marks. Sources in the School Education Department (SED) Punjab and the HED Punjab said the departments were weighing different options and would submit their final recommendations to the government soon. Dr Murad Raas also announced in his message that clarity regarding grades 9th, 10th, 11th, & 12th would be made next week.