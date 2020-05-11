Overcharging persists in City markets

LAHORE:Half of the holy month of Ramazan has passed but the government remained unable to provide relief to the people from escalating prices of perishable items by bringing them down. The government is also unable to control the overcharging as the price list was not implemented anywhere in the City.

On the other hand, both elected representatives and bureaucracy are just busy in lip service of relief to the public, controlling the inflation and overcharging. But on ground no change is witnessed. The sellers are free to charge so is the middleman mafia which is exorbitantly overcharging the vendors in the wholesale fruits and vegetables market. The vendors passed on the impact by adding their share to the consumers and the consumers are finally suffering from weak writ of government and poor governance.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs51 to 54 per kg, and potato B-grade fixed at Rs47 to 50 per kg, potato stored was fixed at Rs43 to 46 per kg, and sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, C-grade sold at Rs40 per kg, while mixed sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, reached Rs25 to 27 per kg, B-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg and C-grade at Rs18 to 20 per kg, mixed sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs150 to 160 per kg, garlic Chinese was sold at Rs400 per kg. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300 to 310 per kg, not sold; ginger Thai fixed at Rs195 to 205, sold at Rs320 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 30 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Bitter gourd local price was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Spinach gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Both Zucchini long and round was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg, and zucchini local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Lemon local was sold at Rs400 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and cabbage was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 72 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Luffa was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, not sold. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg, B-grade at Rs33 to 35 per kg, while mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Capsicum price was fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. The price of pea was fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, not sold.

Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Coriander was fixed at Rs35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Methi was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg not sold. Turnip was fixed at Rs13 to 14 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Beetroot was fixed at Rs30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs74 to 235 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150 to 220 per kg, and A-grade was sold at Rs300 to 400 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs20 per dozen, fixed at Rs170 to 180 per dozen, not available and B-category fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, and C-category was fixed at Rs60 to 65 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen, B-grade sold at Rs150 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Guava A-grade was increased by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80 to 90 per kg, while B-grade was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Grapefruit was fixed at Rs20 to 22 per piece, not sold. Strawberry A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not available, B-grade was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Cheku (Sapodilla) was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, not sold.