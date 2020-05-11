Pak players praise interaction with cricket greats

KARACHI: The current and emerging players, who were given opportunity to interact with some greats to help them remain focused in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, praised the initiative taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The lectures ended on Saturday, after running for two weeks. The sessions were conducted by the legends of Pakistan cricket including Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar.

The former players spoke at length about their cricketing journey and gave some useful tips to Pakistan’s current and emerging players.

They stressed on the importance of discipline, temperament, hard work and confidence as they collectively called these factors, crucial to the development and success of an international cricketer.

A total of 45 current and emerging players took part in the lectures.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq thanked the former cricketers and termed the sessions a ‘wonderful experience’ for the young lot.

“I am thankful to all the greats who took time out and spoke to the players. These lectures have proven to be a wonderful experience for the players especially in these unprecedented and challenging times,” he said.

“The greats spoke about various productive ways of spending the time in isolation, while giving important tips for the tour of England.”

Pakistan’s limited-overs captain Babar Azam said: “The online sessions were very rewarding, wonderful and have helped in increasing the confidence of the players. From the start of my career I have tried to model my game and seek inspiration from Mohammad Yousuf and Younus Khan. Listening to them has further increased my confidence.”

Former captain and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed said: “I consider myself fortunate to belong to a city which is famous for producing top notch wicketkeepers, including Rashid Latif and Moin Khan. Since I also live in Karachi, I keep interacting with both of them from time to time yet each and every session with these greats provides some valuable lessons and these lectures were no different.”