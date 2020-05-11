Talib wants athletics to be declared as compulsory in schools

KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete and veteran coach Muhammad Talib on Sunday said that it is the right time to declare athletics as compulsory in schools across the country.

Talib, who has been involved in coaching athletes for more than 40 years, also appreciated the IPC minister for awarding prize money to the medal-winners of the 13th South Asian Games.

“Coronavirus has changed the way we live and has shown why it is important to have a strong immune system and to adopt a healthy lifestyle, and the first step in this direction can be taken by declaring athletics as compulsory in schools across the country,” Talib said.

“If young boys and girls participate in athletics, their mind and body will become strong in a natural and healthy way. Although it is not necessary that every student will go on to become a professional athlete in the future but it will surely increase the overall standard of health in our young generation,” he said.

Talib recalled that several star hockey players including the likes of Hasan Sardar, Sohail Abbas, Kamran Ashraf and Mansoor Ahmed were produced when hockey was declared compulsory in some schools, adding that we can still produce more talented athletes if we focus on such healthy activities at grassroots level.