First child for heir of Luxembourg’s Duke

BRUSSELS: The Luxembourg royal family on Sunday announced the birth of the first child of heir to the throne Prince Guillaume and his wife Stephanie.

The baby boy, the fifth grandchild of head of state Grand Duke Henri, was born at 5:00 am and weighed 3.9 kilogrammes, the palace said.

He was named Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume.

"The princess and the baby are doing well" and the royal couple "look forward to presenting him to the people", the royal household said.

The royal birth will be marked by a 21-gun salute by the military on the battlements of Luxembourg’s historic Fort Thungen.

While formally head of state, the role of the Grand Duke in Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is largely ceremonial.