Mon May 11, 2020
AFP
May 11, 2020

Russia accuses US of downplaying Soviet role in WWII

World

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday accused the United States of downplaying the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, with Moscow seeking "a serious conversation" on the matter with US counterparts.

"We are extremely indignant at the attempt to distort the effect... of our country’s decisive contribution," Russia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

A White House statement on Facebook this week, to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, only mentioned the United States and Britain as victors over the Nazis.

