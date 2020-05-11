Young man in North Nazimabad ends life

A young man was found dead in his home in North Nazimabad on Sunday. Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old Akram, son of Mustafa, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of a fan in his house.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the brother of the deceased told them that his brother could have ended his life due to personal problems.

Police said they were investigating the case but no FIR was registered till the filing of this story.