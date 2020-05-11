close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Young man in North Nazimabad ends life

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

A young man was found dead in his home in North Nazimabad on Sunday. Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old Akram, son of Mustafa, allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of a fan in his house.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the brother of the deceased told them that his brother could have ended his life due to personal problems.

Police said they were investigating the case but no FIR was registered till the filing of this story.

Latest News

More From Karachi