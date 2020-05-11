Nine ‘non-essential’ depts set to reopen today

The Sindh government's nine departments, which were deemed non-essential and had been closed as part of the anti-coronavirus lockdown in the province since late March, will partially resume functioning from Monday (today) as the COVID-19 restrictions on public life are being relaxed in the province.

A notification to this effect was issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah on Sunday. The notification said the Sindh government had decided to reopen those nine departments with minimum essential staff with effect from May 11.

“The administrative departments are required to implement the instructions contained in the advisory issued by the Health Department on May 9, 2020. These departments are the Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat & Ushar Department; the Human Rights Department; the Industries & Commerce Department; the Information, Science & Technology Department; the Investment Department; the Minorities’ Affairs Department; the Social Welfare Department; the Universities & Boards Department; and the Works and Services Department.”

The notification said the administrative secretaries of these departments were required to ensure the opening of the engineering wings of their respective departments throughout the province for construction work.