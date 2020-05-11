Health workers paid tribute

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Sunday paid tribute to the health workers fighting from the front against the COVID-19.

He said five doctors and seven paramedics working at hospitals under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had been tested positive for the virus. Addressing an event held to pay tribute to the health workers, Akhtar said developed countries had been hit hard too by the coronavirus as their economy suffered a downfall.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar, Model Busha Abbas, Wasay Abbas, Medical Superintendents of KMC hospitals, doctors, nurses and other paramedics were present on the occasion.

The mayor asked the private sector to come forward and help the needy people, especially the daily-wage earners, for their livelihood. He said there were 40 ventilators with the KMC and four filter clinics had been established in different hospitals. "The coronavirus testing facility would be provided at the KMC hospitals having laboratories," he added.

Akhtar was of the view that no government could cope with the current situation alone, asking every stakeholder to cooperate with the local government. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman said the entire world was facing hardships due to the coronavirus. “It is still uncertain when will these difficulties be overcome.”

He said the local government was playing its part in the current circumstances but the people should also follow the precautionary measures and help each other. On the occasion, Model Bushra Abbas donated ventilators, face masks, gloves, sanitisers and other preventive items to the KMC.

She said she had had collected these items along with her team so that the equipment could be utilised for the coronavirus patients. She also asked others to come forward and play their part. Dr Salma Kausar, Dr Sajid and others also spoke on the occasion.