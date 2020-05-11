Covid-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh

As many as nine more people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus in Sindh between Saturday and Sunday, raising the death toll due to infectious disease to 189 in the province, while 709 new cases of COVID-19 were also detected in the province.

However, the case fatality rate in Sindh has been comparatively low despite the rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases when compared to Punjab. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Sunday as he held a meeting with traders.

At the outset of the meeting, the CM said a total of 4,215 news tests had been conducted against which 17 per cent or 709 new cases were detected. He added that the government had so far conducted 91,323 tests and found 11,480 cases as positive, which was 12.6 per cent of the total tests.

“The ratio of positive cases is on the increase because it is the peak of the epidemic in Sindh,” he said, adding that nine more patients had lost their lives while battling the virus, after which the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the province had reached 189, which was 1.6 per cent of the total patients.

The CM maintained that at present 9,210 patients were under treatment, of whom 7,973 or 86 per cent were in home isolation, 684 or eight per cent were at isolation centres and 553 or six per cent were under treatment at different hospitals.

He disclosed that of the 9,210 patients, 99 were in a critical state and 26 of them had been put on ventilators. “My prayers and doctors’ efforts are with them,” he said. Meanwhile, a total of 61 coronavirus patients had recovered and the total number of patients who were cured so far came to 2,081, which constituted 18.1 per cent of the total patients, the CM said.

Sharing the data of Karachi, he stated that of the 709 new cases in Sindh, 448 were detected in the city. He added that 152 new cases were detected in District Malir, 145 in District South, 87 in District Central, 81 in District East, 54 in District West and 29 in District Korangi.

He said that since random testing of grocery shops’ employees and vegetable vendors had begun, the number of reported cases was increasing. “I would advise the people not to go at shops without masks and must observe social distancing there.”

Shah said 29 new cases were found in Hyderabad, 19 in Jacobabad, 16 in Shikarpur, 12 in Ghotki, 11 each in Sanghar and Naushehro Feroz, six in Sukkur, five in Larkana, four in Shaheed Benazirabad, three each in Jamshoro and Khairpur, and two in Tando Allahyar districts.

The CM maintained that Sindh was conducting the highest number of tests per day among all the provinces of the country, even though it was conducting tests of suspected patients only. “Our death ratio is also lower than that of KP and Punjab,” he said, terming it a result of the lockdown.

He added that all the quarantined suspects were being tested and Sindh’s quarantine facilities were a success story, having the capacity of more than 14,000 rooms. “We have the highest number of cases under critical care-services which are being utilised as the cases are rising,” he concluded.