Suspect killed, another held in Gulshan shoot-out

Police on Sunday killed a suspected criminal and arrested another in an injured condition in an exchange of fire in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The encounter took place when four men riding on two motorcycles were looting fruit and vegetable vendors and trying to flee when police personnel busy on routine patrolling reached the crime scene and tried to intercept them. However, the suspects opened fire at the police and tried to flee.

SHO Gulshan-e-Iqbal Abdi Shah said the police fired back and arrested two suspects in an injured condition, but two of their companions managed to escape under the cover of fire.

One of the injured suspects was later succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as 30-year-old Imran, son of Riaz, while the injured as Wasim, son of Zafar. Police said the suspect killed in the encounter was a resident of Liaquat Pur, Punjab. Police also claimed to have seized pistols and recovered looted cash from their possession.