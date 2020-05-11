The Kashmir case

On August 5 last year, the Indian government imposed a lockdown in Occupied Kashmir. The lockdown has hit 185 days, with the security and communication clampdown now in its sixth month. The valley has been under curfew. Since the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly raised concern about the situation in Occupied Kashmir both domestically and at international forums. The highlight of his more than 45 minutes long speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September last year was intense criticism of India for its annexation of Occupied Kashmir and the continued restrictions imposed in the region. Human rights violations in Kashmir could be summarized as loss of lives, lack of the right to live and personal immunity and access to courts, illegal and arbitrary decisions on the custody of civilians, including children. In addition, sexual harassment, repression of civil rights groups and violations of property rights are the other human rights issues in the region.

With international pressure mounting to restore freedoms, Indian authorities claim they have eased some restrictions, such as lifting roadblocks and restoring landline and some mobile phone services. The scenario for 12.5 million Kashmiris, however, is far from normal. We must amplify the voice of our beloved Kashmiris at every available platform. Muslim leaders all over the world must be on the same page to fight the case of Kashmir.

Maryam Nabeel

Wah Cantt