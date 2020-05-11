Nurturing methods

The government has decided to open educational institutions in the month of July. Due to the ongoing pandemic, schoolgoing children have been following the isolation routine from the mid of March. There are some suggestions for parents to eliminate the inevitable tension in the atmosphere. First of all, parents must involve children in interactive indoor activities.

They can engage their children to learn new creative things – painting, calligraphy, language learning, smooth exercises etc. As bookshops are now open, parents can purchase storybooks, drawing copies etc and engage their children. Every child has his/her own way to approach an activity and it is the responsibility of parents to understand the needs and nature of their children so they can nourish them in an effective way.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi