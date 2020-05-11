Random thoughts

By Dr A Q Khan

From childhood on we were taught not to indulge in loose talk and that silence is golden. This topic has also been dealt with by that wisest of sages, Shaikh Saadi of Shiraz. He wrote two books – 'Gulistan' and 'Bostan' – and both are perpetually on the best-sellers lists all over the world. Both these books are treasures of wisdom, intelligence and guidance. Persian, at that time, was the language of a very large population in Central Asia, Iran, Azerbaijan and the Subcontinent. Many Western scholars learnt Persian and then translated many famous books – Saadi, Rumi, autobiographies of Moghul kings, etc. Even in Bhopal, it was the official language for hundreds of years. Here is what Saadi has to say on the topic of silence.

“I said to a friend that I have chosen rather to be silent than to speak because, on most occasions, good and bad words are scattered concurrently but enemies perceive only the latter. He replied: ‘That enemy is the greatest who does not see any good. The brother of enmity passes not near a good man, except to consider him as a most wicked liar. Virtue is to the eyes of enmity the greatest fault. Saadi is a rose but to the eye of enemies, a thorn. The world illumining sun and fountain of light looks ugly to the eye of the mole.’

"A merchant, having suffered a loss of a thousand dinars, enjoined his son not to reveal it to anyone. The boy said: ‘It is thy order and I shall not tell it but thou must inform me of the utility of this proceeding and of the propriety of concealment.’ He replied: ‘For fear the misfortune would be double; namely, the loss of the money and, secondly, the joy of neighbours at our loss. Reveal not thy grief to enemies because they will say ‘La haul’ but rejoice.

"An intelligent youth possessed an abundant share of accomplishments and discreet behaviour so that he was allowed to sit in assemblies of learned men, but he refrained from conversing with them. His father once asked him why he did not speak on subjects he was acquainted with. He replied: ‘I fear I may be asked what I do not know and be put to shame. Hast thou not heard how a Sufi drove a few nails under his sandals and an officer, taking him by the sleeve, said: ‘Come and shoe my horse.’ For what thou hast not said, no one will trouble thee, but when thou hast spoken, bring the proof.

"A scholar of note had a controversy with an unbeliever but, being unable to cope with him in an argument, shook his head and retired. Someone asked him how it came to pass that, with all his eloquence and learning, he had been unable to vanquish an irreligious man. He replied: ‘My learning is in the Quran, in tradition and in the sayings of sheikhs, which he neither believes in, nor listens to. Then of what use is it to me to hear him blaspheming? To him of whom thou canst not rid thyself by the Quran and tradition, the best reply is if thou dost not reply anything.

"Galenus saw a fool hanging on with his hands to the collar of a learned man and insulting him, whereon he said: ‘If he were learned, he would not have come to this pass with an ignorant man. Two wise men do not contend and quarrel. Nor does a scholar fight with a contemptible fellow. If an ignorant man, in his rudeness, speaks harshly, an intelligent man tenderly reconciles his heart. Two pious men keep a hair between then untorn and so does a mild with a headstrong man. If, however, both sides are fools, if there be a chain, they will snap it. An ill-humoured man insulted someone. He bore it and replied: ‘O man of happy issue, I am worse than thou canst say that I am because I know thou art not aware of my faults as I am.

"Subhan Vail is considered to have had no equal in rhetoric because he had addressed an assembly during a year and had not repeated the same word but, when the same meaning happened to occur, he expressed it in another manner and this is one of the accomplishments of courtiers and princes. A word, if heart-binding and sweet, is worthy of belief and approbation. When thou has once said it, do not utter it again because sweets, once partaken of, suffice.

"I heard a philosopher say that no one has ever made a confession of his own folly except he who begins speaking, whilst another has not yet finished his talk. Words have a head, O shrewd man, and a tail. Do not insert thy words between words of others. The possessor of deliberation, intelligence and shrewdness does not say a word till he sees silence.

"Several officials of Sultan Mahmud asked Hasan Muimandi one day what the sultan had told him about a certain affair. He replied: ‘You must yourselves have heard it.’ They rejoined: ‘What he says to thee he does not think proper to communicate to the likes of us.’ He answered: ‘Because he trusts that I shall not reveal it. Then why do you ask me to do so?’ A knowing man will not utter every word which occurs to him. It is not proper to endanger one’s head for the king’s secret."

