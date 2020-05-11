Third Brighton player, five LaLiga players test positive

LONDON: A third Brighton player and five LaLiga players have tested positive for coronavirus as football continues to grapple with the challenges of a potential return to action.

Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber said the unnamed player will go into 14-day isolation. The PA news agency understands the rest of the squad will continue to train both at home and in solo sessions at the club’s training ground.

Two other players, whose names have also not been revealed by the club, contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic. They are understood to have since recovered but it is not clear whether or not they have returned to training yet.

Barber said on Sky Sports News: “Unfortunately we have had a third player test positive just yesterday. Despite all the measures we have all been taking over the last few weeks, when the players haven’t been involved in taking any significant training at all, we have still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Meanwhile, LaLiga has confirmed that five of its players have tested positive for coronavirus.

All five unnamed players — across the leagues top two divisions — are asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease but will now go into quarantine and be unable to return to group training until they have had two negative tests.

The Spanish league resumed group training this week with a view to resuming their league in June.