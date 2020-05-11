Border trade

This is to appreciate the relentless efforts of this newspaper which is doing an excellent job by drawing the attention of the key decision-makers towards the issues of the business community related to the opening of the Pak-Afghan border. On Thursday May 7, 2020, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) appealed to the government for permission of import and export to Afghanistan. Traders, exporters and importers of both side of the border demanded from the government to keep the Afghan border open at the Torkham and Chaman borders for five days a week. Afghanistan is a land lock country has mainly relied on Pakistan for its international trade. However, the transit trade of Afghanistan has remained unstable akin to escalated political relations between the two countries.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are facing the disaster of Covid-19 simultaneously. The coronavirus situation exacerbated unemployment as it sabotaged economies and millions have lost their jobs. However, at the same time they are facing common challenges such as terrorism and poverty. I think it is the responsibility of both governments to join hands and keep this life-line alive to give some boost to our economy. The government should ease the clearance process to put an end to the business difficulties and improve Pak-Afghan transit trade and trade between the two brotherly countries. The border should be kept open at Torkham and Chaman 24/7 to give a boost to the Afghan transit trade and mutual trade besides easing the difficulties of the business community. Pakistan has already introduced regulatory reforms and following the policy of ease of doing business in the country. They should also devise a mechanism of ease of doing business policy including trade with Afghanistan. Millions of bread earners can get benefit from it across the border as their fate is directly related to trade with Afghanistan.

Ghazi Khan

Peshawar