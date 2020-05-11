First plasma therapy patient recovers in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday reported its first successful recovery from the passive immunisation therapy of a coronavirus patient, according to Geo News.

“The first patient to recover from the coronavirus with the use of passive immunisation therapy has been sent home,” said Dr Tahir Shamsi, the head of the National Institute of Blood Disease and Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD and BMT). The treatment had been approved earlier in March. According to Dr Shamsi, the patient was administered plasma on April 30 and “completely recovered” on May 8. The patient’s second test of Covid-19 came out negative, he added.

More than 12 patients are currently being treated by the use of passive immunisation therapy, said the hematologist.

On March 31, the government of Sindh had approved the therapy to treat coronavirus patients across the province. On April 2, Pakistani coronavirus survivor Yahya Jafri donated his plasma to doctors to help them fight the novel infection.