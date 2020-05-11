close
Mon May 11, 2020
A
APP
May 11, 2020

Pakistan rebuffs Indian counsel’s remarks in Jadhav case

Top Story

A
APP
May 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: While rejecting “baseless and inaccurate” statements by Indian legal counsel in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan said on Sunday the country had fully complied with the judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said they had noted the statements made in an online lecture on May 3 by Harish Salve, India’s legal counsel in the Jadhav case, adding Pakistan remained committed to continue complying with the judgment as the case proceeded further.

While suggesting that India might have to go back to the ICJ, Salve had made certain statements which were contrary to the facts of the case, the Foreign Office said. “We firmly reject the Indian counsel’s baseless and inaccurate assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case. Pakistan has fully complied with the judgment and remains committed to continue doing so as the case proceeds further,” it said.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan had granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and was processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by the ICJ in its Judgment.

“Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations. It is regrettable that Mr Salve has chosen to make statements which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts,” it added.

