Mon May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020

Punjab deputy speaker tests positive for virus

May 11, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

In a video message on Sunday, Mazari said he was keeping himself isolated and was taking all safety measures. He also asked everyone to pray for him and said he was not experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

Mazari is the latest member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who has tested positive for the virus, after Sindh governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

