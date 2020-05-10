China speaks harsh military term about US

ISLAMABAD: China has spoken for the first time in harsh military terms to counter US threatening postures in the wake of allegations regarding coronavirus pandemic since two major Chinese national dailies have editorially asked for enhancing nuclear deterrence.

Both the dailies are viewed as the mouthpiece of Chinese rulers. Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times in editorial on Saturday under his name has stated that “l have already suggested that China should increase its nuclear warheads to 1,000 in a relatively short time span, and to procure at least 100 DF-41 strategic missiles. In the past, China's storage of nuclear weapons was deemed sufficient to generate adequate nuclear deterrent, however, it doesn't mean the same storage will be big enough in the future to curb US government's strategic ambitions and bullying impulse against China. In the past, China was not even considered a significant strategic competitor by the US government, although many in this country believed China's limited ability to launch a tit-for-tat retaliatory nuclear strike was sufficient to deter Washington. Then China was only a second-rate and relatively poor country.”

The editorial says, “Today, the US government has identified China as its largest strategic competitor, and Washington is more likely to exert all its power at its disposal to suppress and intimidate China. If the US government deems necessary, it is highly likely that it could even take similar risks that led to the Cuban missile crisis. From China's current standpoint, the nuclear deterrence this country needs today is of a different magnitude from what was required in the past.”

It further adds, “China needs to possess the real power to prevent the US politicians from gambling with its nuclear armament and harming China. To clarify it, if the US initiates a nuclear war at China, it must not have any chance of winning -- that's the kind of nuclear deterrent China must secure.”

The editorial has warned that “In the event of a serious military confrontation between China and the US in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea,