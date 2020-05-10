Chohan announces relief package for media workers hit by corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Information Department would give Rs100,000 to media worker affected by COVID-19 while in case of an unfortunate demise, Rs1 million would be given to the family of the deceased in addition to monthly pension of Rs10,000 for life.In a statement, Chohan said that applications for availing special relief package for media could be submitted to the DGPR head office. The provincial minister said that a copy of applicant's national identity card as well as office card, corona diagnostic report from any government laboratory and a letter from the concerned media house would be required along with the application.
Chohan said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special relief package for all front line workers including media workers against COVID-19.