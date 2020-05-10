Chohan announces relief package for media workers hit by corona

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Information Department would give Rs100,000 to media worker affected by COVID-19 while in case of an unfortunate demise, Rs1 million would be given to the family of the deceased in addition to monthly pension of Rs10,000 for life.In a statement, Chohan said that applications for availing special relief package for media could be submitted to the DGPR head office. The provincial minister said that a copy of applicant's national identity card as well as office card, corona diagnostic report from any government laboratory and a letter from the concerned media house would be required along with the application.

Chohan said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar launched a special relief package for all front line workers including media workers against COVID-19.