PPP asks MPs to undergo corona test before coming to Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has made mandatory for all senators, MNAs leaving for Parliament to be tested for COVID-19 for the upcoming sessions of National Assembly (NA) and Senate commencing from Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“I had tested COVID-19 and it was negative and asked all the senators of the PPP to come Parliament House after testing COVID-19,” said parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman while talking to The News on Saturday.

Sherry Rehman strongly urge Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly to make it mandatory for others as well including limited staff coming into the building.

“There is zero ventilation in building due to security,” she said.

While talking about the NAB, Sherry Rehman said former Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah was in jail for last 250 days without any charge and even no reference has been filed against Editor-in-Chief Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. “You cannot target the people just for victimisation,” she said.

She said the talks with the government for the amendments in the NAB laws was held three months back and after that no meeting was held in this regard.