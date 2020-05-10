Global death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 278,000

ISLAMABAD: At least 278,445 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports.

There have been more than 4,067,088 officially recorded cases across the globe.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 79,239 deaths. Britain follows with 31,587, then Italy with 30,395 deaths, Spain with 26,478 and France with 26,230.

Officials say the number of confirmed infections has risen by another 10,817 to reach a total of 198,676, putting Russia behind only the US, Spain, Italy and Britain in total cases.

Russia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, while the country’s reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead.

The US vice president’s spokeswoman became the second White House staffer this week to test positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

News that staffer Katie Miller had fallen ill boosted fears that the White House is at risk of becoming a viral hot spot just when Trump is leading efforts to wind down nationwide quarantine measures that have devastated the world’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile, there has been a push for the EU states to guarantee vouchers for travel cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic and start lifting internal border restrictions in a bid to salvage some of the summer tourism season, the bloc’s executive will say next week.

Tourism, that normally contributes almost a tenth of the European Union’s economic output, is among the sectors hardest hit by the global outbreak that has grounded nearly all travel.

Meanwhile the British government told airlines it will introduce a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad to try to avoid a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic, an association representing the airlines said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s capital closed down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots Saturday because of a new cluster of coronavirus infections, Germany scrambled to contain fresh outbreaks at slaughterhouses, and Italian authorities worried that people were getting too friendly at cocktail hour during the country’s first weekend of eased restrictions.

Elsewhere, Belarus, which has not locked down despite increasing case numbers, saw tens of thousands of people turn out to mark Victory Day, the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in 1945. That was in contrast to Russia, which skipped the usual grand parade in Red Square.

Germany and South Korea have both carried out extensive testing and contact tracing and have been hailed for avoiding the mass deaths that have overwhelmed other countries. But even there, authorities have struggled with finding the balance between saving lives and saving jobs.

US authorities are likewise watching for a second wave, more than two weeks after states began gradually reopening, with Georgia largely leading the way.

Meanwhile, governments came under fresh scrutiny over their handling of the crisis.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Europe must acknowledge that it “wasn’t well-prepared” for the outbreak. In the US, internal government emails show that a decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the epidemic came from the highest levels of the White House.