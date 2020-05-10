Abbasi questions NAB inaction on sugar, wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday blamed the federal cabinet and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for the sugar crisis and increase in its price.

He was talking to the media after recording his statement with the inquiry commission constituted to probe the scandal at the FIA Headquarters here.

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Chairman Aslam Farooque and the association representatives from the four provinces also appeared before the Inquiry Commission.

Abbasi said a dacoity of Rs100 billion committed on the people was still on. He said the price of sugar at the mills was Rs46 per kilogram but it was being sold at Rs76 to Rs80 per kilogram.

He asked as to who was responsible that the mill owners were pocketing a benefit of Rs30 per kilogram.

“The facts are very clear, as it were the federal cabinet and the ECC which allowed export of sugar,” he said.

He said the sugar price and its export continued to increase despite the fact that stocks were not surplus in the country.

“Facts have proven that the decision of the federal cabinet and ECC was wrong,” he maintained.

Abbasi alleged that facts had also proved that the ECC chairman was incompetent and corrupt.

He pointed that one could drive conclusion from the factual position that either the prime minister was incompetent or corrupt possessing no qualities.

“But we feel he is both incompetent and corrupt,” he said.

He said while recording his statement with the commission, he opined that the commission could reach facts if it also summoned the ECC chairman, who was prime minister, and the cabinet members.

He said a conflict of interest was obvious from the scam, as top leaders of PTI cabinet were directly benefitting from increase in sugar price.

“The PTI leadership and prime minister himself should respond to these questions as a huge dacoity has already been committed on masses,” he said, adding they were doing politics but talk on facts.

He pointed out that sugar import was also made impossible due an unnecessary tax imposed on it.

To a question, Abbasi said he had asked the commission chairman that the minutes of the federal cabinet and ECC could be used as evidences.

He said PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had been summoned by the NAB Multan in 1976 case of distribution of land to the affected people saying that they have already been saying that the NAB was meant for political engineering.

“The NAB chairman could not take notice of sugar and wheat crisis and thefts of the government. The actions of NAB have proven that there was nothing in cases against Shahbaz Sharif in the past also.”

He said Hamza Shahbaz had also been behind the bars but no case had been proven against him.

Meanwhile, reliable sources told The News that PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will prepare a document containing legal and technical issues with regard to the sugar crisis and submit it next week to the Inquiry Commission investigating the whole affair.

The sources said Abbasi had briefed the Commission, headed by the FIA Director General Wajid Zia, about the sugar crisis for one and a half hour, and highlighted the official procedures dealing with these kinds of issues.