Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Jang-Geo workers continue protest for 58th consecutive day

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR: The 58-day long countrywide protests by workers of the Jang-Geo Group against the government’s sustained pressure on Geo News, dailies Jang and The News and some other independent media houses to strong arm their editorial policies, telling them to sack certain tv anchors and economically coercing them by not releasing arrears of the advertisements, disrupting circulations and taking the news channel off air, which eventually boiled down to the illegal and unjust arrest of the Group’s Editor-In-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old business transaction, continued on Saturday.

Political workers, media and journalist organisation, labour unions carrying placards and raising slogans joined the countrywide protest camps against muzzling the free press and the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman by NAB without a case or a reference. Addressing the protest outside the offices of dailies Jang and The News at Murree Road in Rawalpindi, speakers demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, termed NAB as the government’s arm to pressurise the rivals and pledged to continue their protests till the release of the Editor-in-Chief. The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) Nasir Zaidi said the workers of Geo and Jang Group always struggled for the freedom of media and for the protection of the institutions. “Our struggle against those who wanted to close Geo, Jang and The News and to impose curbs on the free voice of the media will continue,” he said. He said the NAB was taking action against the Group’s Editor In Chief on the direction of the rulers who do not want to allow free media in the country and that was reason for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to give a clear message to other media houses to fall in line. Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said a conspiracy was hatched against Jang-Geo Group by the dictatorial mindset who do not want independent media. He said the Geo News is number one channel and will remain so despite all the conspiracies. Chairman Joint Action Committee of Workers of Geo and Jang Group Nasir Chishti said the protest camp was organised by the workers of Geo and Jang will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protest camp was also addressed by Asim Yasin Nusrat Malik, Kaleem Shamim, Kamal Shah and Aslam Butt, Munir Shah Amjad Ali Abbasi who said this is the firstever time since the ‘80 when a practicing journalist has been arrested for upholding his principles of independent media and freedom of expression.

In Lahore, protest against the NAB over illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman continued on Saturday.

The media personnel and workers of Jang and Geo held a sit-in protest outside their offices against the illegal and unethical arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, and they chanted slogans against the government and NAB for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a private property case, which was settled between two parties some 34 years back.

Those attending the protest demonstration included Jang’s Shaheen Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lahore spokesman Waheed Alamgir, Geo Lahore Bureau Chief Raees Ansari, Civil Society’s Abdullah Malik, Chief Reporter Jang Maqsood Butt, Khizar Hayat Gondal, Ahmad Faraz, Zaheer Anjum, Ahmed Faraz, Sher Ali, Munawwar Hussain, Allah Rakha Butt, Asher Butt and others. They said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was increasing financial problems of Jang-Geo journalists and the superior courts should take notice of the situation immediately. They severely criticised the government over arresting of the owner of the biggest media group of the country and demanded his immediate release and withdrawal of cases against him. They said the government could not pressurise the media to stop it from highlighting the truth. They vowed to continue struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, the workers of Jang/Geo Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith and withdraw cases against him. A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Khalil Khattak visited the camp to express solidarity with protesting workers and vowed to support them at every forum.

Condemning detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a three-decade-old property case, the PML-N leader Khalil Khattak said the irresponsible rulers would not succeed in their mission to subjugate the independent media, saying such efforts had been made in the past too but they never helped those governments. He said the PML-N would support the Jang-Geo Group at every forum and resist the dictatorial policies of the rulers.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik and senior journalist Shakeel Farman Ali demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, withdrawal of cases against him. They pledgerd to continue movement till the acceptance of their demands.

Speaking to the protest demonstration outside the Jang Geo offices in Karachi, Azam Khan warned Prime Minister Imran Khan that in battle against the truth, defeat was destined to meet him. Announcing support to the campaign of Jang Geo employees, Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union vice-chairperson Azam Khan said that the workers of his institution were going to stage a countrywide protest against privatisation on May 11 in which they will also demand the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.He said that the Jang Geo Group was a reputable news institution with a vast following around the globe.

All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga said that the whole world had condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and declared it an attack on the independence of media but the government did not seem to budge in its vengeful campaign and was making a mockery of democracy.

Professional footballer and vice president of Patni Khidmat Committee, Saleem Patni, said that the government’s vendetta against the Jang Geo Group was begetting a bad name to the country. He said that this group had always supported the truth and promoted the local talent internationally.

Professional hockey player Mubashir Mukhtar said that he was reading the Jang newspaper since he was a child and it was routine of him to read the editorial of the paper in the morning to understand the affairs the country and the world was going through. He demanded the prime minister to immediately release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.Others who spoke at the demonstration included Wapda Union’s Mujahid Ali Khan, Javed Press Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf, The News Union’s president Saeed Muhiuddin Pasha and general secretary Dara Zafar.